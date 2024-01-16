Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NOC opened at $481.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.