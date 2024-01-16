Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 292 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WM opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

