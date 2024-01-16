Comparing Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Stabilis Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 21.24 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions $98.82 million 0.79 -$3.19 million ($0.09) -46.67

Clean Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stabilis Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30% Stabilis Solutions -1.93% -1.79% -1.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Clean Energy Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.Stabilis Solutions, Inc operates as a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

