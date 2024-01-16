Compound Market Cap Hits $464.37 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $464.37 million and approximately $55.73 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $57.56 or 0.00133662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00038758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004341 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,068,287 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,068,287.0996721 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.99340194 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $51,962,936.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

