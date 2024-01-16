Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Compugen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGEN

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.80 on Friday. Compugen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Mariner LLC raised its position in Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.