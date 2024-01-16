Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

