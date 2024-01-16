Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $119.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Concentrix by 51.5% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 470.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 799,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 161.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 490,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $56,061,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $30,285,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNXC opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

