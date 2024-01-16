Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $119.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.60.
CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
Concentrix Trading Up 1.5 %
CNXC opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
