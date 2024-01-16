Contrasting KB Home (NYSE:KBH) & Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KB Home and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 9.21% 15.63% 9.00% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KB Home and Barratt Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 1 6 5 0 2.33 Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KB Home currently has a consensus price target of $57.54, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Given KB Home’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

91.3% of KB Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of KB Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KB Home and Barratt Developments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home $6.41 billion 0.75 $590.18 million $7.04 8.61 Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 22.83

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. KB Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KB Home pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. KB Home pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KB Home has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KB Home is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

KB Home beats Barratt Developments on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

