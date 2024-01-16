Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $383.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.38. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $303.74 and a twelve month high of $399.62.

Shares of Cooper Companies are scheduled to split on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

