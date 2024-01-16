Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

