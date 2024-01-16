Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Sold by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,111 shares during the period. Corporación América Airports makes up about 12.9% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 4.87% of Corporación América Airports worth $106,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,553. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.13. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

