Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Sold by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd cut its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,948,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,111 shares during the period. Corporación América Airports accounts for 12.9% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 4.87% of Corporación América Airports worth $106,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 989.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,553. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

