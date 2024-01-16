Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Trimmed by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

