Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 180.90% from the stock’s current price.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.46.

TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,081. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$174.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

