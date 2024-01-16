Counos Coin (CCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.98 Million

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $16.98 million and $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00162273 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

