Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down to $16.75

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $16.00. Coupang shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 6,744,443 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,459,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,548 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,748,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

