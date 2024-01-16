Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,600 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 625,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

CSASF opened at C$15.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.17. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$15.80.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

