Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.45.

TSE:CPG traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,780. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2706553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

