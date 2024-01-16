Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,282,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 1,594,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,655,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.32. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

