Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.10

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 184933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cricut Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Makler acquired 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,793.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,785,233 shares of company stock worth $37,453,301. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

