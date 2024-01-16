Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.77

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 178015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Critical Elements Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.