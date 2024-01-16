Critical Review: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SCWorx and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Profitability

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than SCWorx.

This table compares SCWorx and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -42.58% -25.64% -18.36% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million 0.50 -$1.85 million ($0.95) -1.77 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $847.26 million 1.56 $76.60 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats SCWorx on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

