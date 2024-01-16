CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,033,400 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,334.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th.

Get CSR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSR

CSR Stock Performance

About CSR

CSRLF stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. CSR has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

(Get Free Report)

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.