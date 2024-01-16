CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 4,482,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,444. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

