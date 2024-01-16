CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

