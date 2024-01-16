CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys New Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Down 5.8 %

TSE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 98,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,774. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.63. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 100.16% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinseo

Trinseo Profile

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.