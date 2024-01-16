CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Seagen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.51 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

