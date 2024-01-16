CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $659,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 1.2% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

