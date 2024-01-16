CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $105,000 Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 31,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,872. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,207.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aaron’s news, VP Douglass L. Noe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,250. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

