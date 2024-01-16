CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.39. 67,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,940. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

