CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,032,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 22.7% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. 677,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,584. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

