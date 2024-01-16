CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,400 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.30. 1,128,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,413. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

