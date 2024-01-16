CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 137.8% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 206.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 52.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXR traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.07. The stock had a trading volume of 403,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,493. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.16.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.