CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE OKE traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 956,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

