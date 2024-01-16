CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $79,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 237,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,238. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

