CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Airbnb comprises about 2.2% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $32,904,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $8,962,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.45. 787,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,839. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $97.57 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,021,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,199,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,021,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,199,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,349,815 shares of company stock valued at $185,576,960. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.34.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

