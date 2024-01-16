Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 2,590 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 3.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.70. The company had a trading volume of 653,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.33. The company has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

