Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,748,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,953,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 680,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 460,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,227,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 205,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

