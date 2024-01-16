Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.92. 7,772,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

