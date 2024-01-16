Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

