Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. 13,728,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,927,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

