Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.50. 130,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,526. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.