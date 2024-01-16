Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $190,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.