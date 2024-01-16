Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas makes up approximately 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 124.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

NFG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. 162,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,375. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

