Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $66.35. 450,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,917. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

