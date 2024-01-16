Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.98% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTXR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. 2,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1205 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

