Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

