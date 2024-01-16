Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 15,514 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,475,000 after acquiring an additional 348,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.06.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

