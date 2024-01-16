Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,919,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742,598. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

