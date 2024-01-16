Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.52 on Tuesday, reaching $1,113.20. 1,251,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $559.11 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $521.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,026.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $921.73.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

